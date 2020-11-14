Joanne Louise Palmer Joanne Louise Palmer

A horse-drawn procession followed by a private family service was organised for the funeral of Joanne Louise Palmer.

Her family had a special message for her:

A beautiful beloved mum and wife.

May you fly high and find peace that you’ve been searching for.

Horse-Drawn Procession for Jo Horse-Drawn Procession for Jo

Always in our hearts and forever missed.

We love you always.

Jo grew up on farms and when she was young she loved to sing and perform.

Her first job was in a newsagent and bakery in Coxheath and in later life did various other jobs.

In her final years, she lived with husband Keith and son Ben. She wanted him to make her gym plans to help her lose weight and become healthy, always inspired by children.

Jo had three children Zoe, Becky and Ben together with three stepchildren, James, Corinne and Hayden.

Jo loved animals but she always said she wouldn’t have a dog due to the hair but the family fell in love with Scoobydoo, the collie cross retriever.

Over time, Jo also adopted a rabbit called Murphy.

Jo loved her caravan holidays in Cornwall and especially enjoyed her holidays with Keith in ‘Nessie’, their motorhome.

She loved both reading and writing and she wanted to train to be a physiological therapist as she loved helping and advising people.

She helped people in groups, family and friends. She had a good understanding of health issues and always did her best to help. Jo was always smiling no matter what and the most loveable, warm person and very clever.

She was very generous and would always make sure that none of her family went without.

Her family said: “We have so much to be thankful for having had Jo in our lives.

“Wewould like to say thank you to Kim Palmer, funeral director and all of the staff at Stockman and Loram for taking great care of mum and giving all the family support through a very tough time and giving her the very best farewell.”

Anyone wishing to leave any messages of condolence may do so at www.stockmanandloram.co.uk/donations