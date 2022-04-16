Three-year-old 'seriously injured' in Paignton collision

A three-year-old child has been seriously injured in a crash in Paignton this weekend.

At 10.50 on Friday, April 15, ambulances and police attended a collision involving a van and child on Hyde Road in Paignton.

The collision took place at a pedestrian crossing and the road was closed for several hours while the incident was investigated.

The child has suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital with family.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team would like to thank the public for their patience and support during the road closure and ask that anyone who witnessed the incident who has not yet spoken to an officer call 101 quoting log 323 15/04/222.