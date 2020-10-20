Figures revealed to Devon County Council, following questions from Cllr Gordon Hook, showed 3,089 notices of intended prosecution had been issued for speeding offences in the past 12 months – and that included the period of time where the public were advised to stay at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Cllr Hook had also asked for details as to how many of these have been paid, what sum of money has been generated and what has happened to that cash? But Cllr Stuart Hughes, cabinet member for highways, said any fines are collected by Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service, and that while the level of detailed information for the safety camera operations within Devon is not readily available from either Devon County Council or the Peninsula Road Safety Partnership, he would try and find out.

The average speed cameras on the 50mph road between Newton Abbot and Torquay were turned on in February 2019 and a Freedom of Information Request last summer showed that more than 2,500 motorists were caught speeding in the first 100 days of speed cameras being operation on the South Devon Highway.

The new £110m expressway between Torquay and Newton Abbot opened with great fanfare in December 2015, easing the congestion between the towns and ending the long queues of traffic through Kingskerswell.

But residents whose homes have ‘reduced in value’ since the construction of the South Devon Highway are entitled to receive compensation under the Land Compensation Act 1973.

Cllr Hook said: “Some residents have waited between five and seven years. Their lives have been ruined or disrupted, so have Devon County Council acted with sufficient alacrity, when will residents see the claims settled, and are there further plans to reduce noise levels further?”

Cllr John Hart, leader of the council, said ‘negotiations were progressing well’ in resolving the compensation claims.

He added that the latest noise level readings were within the tolerance of what was expected when the road was initially designed.