A new Lidl store in Paignton could create 40 jobs, it has been revealed.

Lidl GB has submitted plans to Torbay Council to build a third Lidl store in the town at Kings Ash Road.

The multi-million pound investment, will see Lidl commit to building a sustainable store with a 1,410m sq m sales area with a 2,175m sq m total building area, with plans to create around 40 new full time and part time jobs.

Lidl say that if approved, the store development would see the provision of a new junction off Kings Ash Road, which would enable future residential development, in line with Torbay’s Local Plan for the wider site.

The supermarket will boast state of the art facilities including; an instore bakery and customer toilets, 145 car parking spaces including six disabled, nine Parent and Child spaces and two electric vehicle parking spaces alongside ample parking for bicycles.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Matthias Daly said: “We are extremely excited about the prospect of opening Lidl’s third store in Paignton and better serving the community of north Paignton with fresh, quality and incredibly good value produce which shoppers across the country have come to love.”

“Our plans are set to create around 40 new positions which would be fantastic for the local community.”

The public are invited to comment on the proposals through a leaflet which is being delivered to properties in the area and via a dedicated website (www.kingsashroadpaignton.lidl.co.uk). Residents with questions about the proposals can also call Lidl’s consultation team directly by the Freephone number 0800 089 0361.

The new supermarket forms part of the company’s £1.45bn investment in its expansion across Great Britain in 2019 and 2020. Its ongoing success shows no signs of slowing, with the latest Kantar Worldpanel results highlighting Lidl’s increase in sales year on year and market share of 6.1 per cent.