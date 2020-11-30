Christmas - and the tree - comes to the Palace Theatre Christmas - and the tree - comes to the Palace Theatre

The theatre is unable to stage a panto this year but they are still celebrating Christmas in style.

A spokesman said:” Join our sponsors Paignton Festival, Paignton Regatta, Children’s Week Torbay, NLS Lighting and Sound Solutions and ourselves as we celebrate Christmas.”

The theatre is also working with Paignton Festival to create a festival of baubles.

The spokesman said: “Now we’ve put the tree, decorations and lights up for all to enjoy we’re inviting you to join a festival of baubles.

“Come along, at any time and hang your shatter proof Baubles (perhaps with a message to Father Christmas too) around the white railings outside the theatre to bring more brightness and cheer to Paignton.

“Also drop a copy of your message with contact details on through the theatre’s letter box and there will be a prize for best message to Father Christmas.”