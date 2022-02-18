News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Storm Eunice: Weather warning extended and people told to stay inside

Luisa Rombach

Published: 11:41 AM February 18, 2022
Updated: 11:47 AM February 18, 2022
The Met Office has extended an Amber weather warning as Storm Eunice brings extremely strong winds today, Friday, February 18.     

Gale force winds caused by Storm Eunice have already exceeded 80mph, hitting coastal areas particularly hard between 3am and 9pm on Friday. It is likely that strong winds will continue over the weekend.   

Torbay Council is advising people to take the warning seriously, only travel if necessary and avoid coastal areas. As beach debris can cause significant harm and large waves are expected along the seafronts, residents are urged not to leave their homes and take photographs. 

According to the Met Office, Eunice may cause ‘significant disruption’ on the county’s roads, and that there is a good chance that flying debris could result in ‘a danger to life.’ 

Further possible consequences include damage to buildings, closed roads and railway lines, resulting in delays and cancellations to public transport services. 

Paignton’s vaccination site at St Boniface Church will remain closed today, whereas testing sites are supposed to operate as normal. 

A number of schools have also announced they will remain closed today. 

