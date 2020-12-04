The team say they are delighted after being awarded 12 Certificates by the South West in Bloom Judges.

A Bloomers spokesman said: “This year there was no formal judging, but instead the judges have watched the efforts of the Group and their involvement with the local community, from afar by following media reports, face book pages and their web site.

“Despite the challenging circumstances of 2020 Babbacombe Bloom have been able to keep up with volunteering efforts in their green areas and with all their local floral planters.

“New recruits have also signed up, which has been most welcome. Every member of the team has been highly motivated in keeping the local area as beautiful, clean, colourful and litter free as possible.

“The Bloom Team would like to say a huge thank you for support received from their local traders and sponsors along with the welcome cups of coffee and words of encouragement.”

The spokesman added: “New volunteers are always needed, for details on how to join see www.babbacombebaybloomers.co.uk.”

The full list of results for 2020 were:

Babbacombe in Bloom - Awarded a Certificate of Recognition

Babbacombe Bay, Babbacombe Downs - Certificate of Recognition

Babbacombe Bay, Babbacombe Downs - Certificate for Inspiring Others

Babbacombe Bay, Rose Garden - Certificate of Recognition

Babbacombe Bay, Rose Garden - Certificate for Inspiring Others

Babbacombe Bay, Rose Garden - Certificate for Sharing your Know How

Babbacombe Bay, St Marychurch Precinct - Certificate of Recognition

Babbacombe Bay, St Marychurch Precinct - Certificate for Inspiring Others

Babbacombe Bay, Millennium Copse - Certificate of Recognition

Babbacombe Bay, Millennium Copse - Certificate for Inspiring Others

Babbacombe Bay, St Marychurch Precinct - Certificate for Sharing your Know How

Babbacombe Glen Sannox - Certificate of Recognition