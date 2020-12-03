In less than two weeks their ‘Amazon Wishlist’ saw more than 400 toys gifts purchased by the public. Together with toys donated directly into churches across the resort, they will bring a festive smile to the faces of scores of local children this Christmas.

Andy Bichard, Torquay Community Manager, said: “These donations will make such a huge difference to children across Torbay this Christmas.”

There was special praise for the readers of the Torbay Weekly after we publicised the appeal.

Andy said: “We have closed our Amazon Wishlist that you featured in The Torbay Weekly.

“I just want to say a huge thank you. We have had a tremendous response.

“Your coverage played a huge part in this.”

Toys will now be sorted and matched with referrals for them to be picked up from Brixham, Torquay and Paignton.