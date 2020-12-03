The Salvation Army have sent out a heartfelt thank you to the people of Torbay after a ‘huge’ response to their Christmas Toy Appeal.
In less than two weeks their ‘Amazon Wishlist’ saw more than 400 toys gifts purchased by the public. Together with toys donated directly into churches across the resort, they will bring a festive smile to the faces of scores of local children this Christmas.
Andy Bichard, Torquay Community Manager, said: “These donations will make such a huge difference to children across Torbay this Christmas.”
There was special praise for the readers of the Torbay Weekly after we publicised the appeal.
Andy said: “We have closed our Amazon Wishlist that you featured in The Torbay Weekly.
“I just want to say a huge thank you. We have had a tremendous response.
“Your coverage played a huge part in this.”
Toys will now be sorted and matched with referrals for them to be picked up from Brixham, Torquay and Paignton.
