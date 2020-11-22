Charities say thank you for ‘generous’ donations

Rowcroft Hospice and the RNLI Torbay have thanked Inter-Line Building Supplies for the amazing donation of £2,500 to each charity as part of their Christmas campaign.

“We are so thankful to Interline for their amazing generosity towards Rowcroft and for supporting our IPU beds appeal,” said Rachael Bryett, Director of Fundraising at Rowcroft Hospice. Their kind donation will make a massive difference to the people we care for locally, enabling our patients to be as comfortable as possible. Thank you so much.”

Shona Duncan from the RNLI added: “Inter-Line’s support of our crew and lifeboats over the years has been hugely important to us and we can’t thank them enough for this generous donation. As one of the busiest lifeboat stations in the UK, our RNLI Torbay volunteers have already been out on over 100 shouts this year including several life or death rescues. Inter-Line’s support is vital to keeping our volunteer crew saving lives at sea and so, from all the volunteers at RNLI Torbay who work so hard to make the station tick, we send an enormous thank you to everyone at Inter-Line.”