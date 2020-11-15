Tether Technology, who have offices in London and Ukraine, are one of several businesses to have located to the centre in recent months.

Tether will be moving assembly of their new ranges of Tetherbox products to their new unit within the purpose-built, hi-tech centre.

The business has some exciting growth plans and has already created three new jobs within EPIC.

Tether’s hybrid cloud video storage and analytics solution combines the best elements of a traditional network video recorder, cloud camera and video management system. The result is a faster, more cost effective and efficient system.

Company director Mike Morris said: “This is a perfect location for Tether’s expansion. We have all the facilities we need here to professionally operate our businesses.

“We have already recruited some great staff and held a customer conference all within a couple of weeks.

“We work with security professionals to provide a Tether solution to customers who are looking to secure a property or properties.”

One of the products being assembled at EPIC is the Tetherbox. Using solid state hardware and offered in a range of sizes to suit different scenarios, Tetherboxes are designed to be reliable, easy to implement and maintenance free.

The Tetherbox connects to any brand of IP camera or to existing CCTV recorders enabling them to be managed through the Timeline web interface or mobile app.

Using Tether Technology, customers can view single or multiple sites, view live or historical footage or intelligently search for specific events based on an incredibly intuitive and user friendly interface.

Utilising the very latest cyber security standards, with the ability to push automatic security updates when new threats arise, the system provides added peace of mind.

EPIC centre director Wayne Loschi said: “It’s fantastic to see this business come in and grow so quickly. They are one of many exciting companies that have chosen EPIC as their base. Their expertise in technology makes them the perfect fit for the centre.”