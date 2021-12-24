News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Peter Pan flies into town for panto

Jim Parker

Published: 1:00 PM December 24, 2021
Teignmouth Players return to Pavilions Teignmouth this Christmas with a classic family adventure -Peter Pan in Pantomime form

The panto will also be raising money for the Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital.

The Peter Pan pantomime script is written by Alex Jackson. It is directed by Layla Crabtree alongside Musical Director Jeff Hocking and Choreographer Carmen Louise.

Performance dates run from Monday December 27 to Sunday January 2. Tickets are available from Pavilions Teignmouth – Box Office 01626 249049 or from Pavilionsteignmouth.org.uk


