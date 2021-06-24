Published: 9:40 AM June 24, 2021

A continental street market is coming to the English Riviera this weekend, taking place around the recently redeveloped ‘Banjo’ area of Princess Gardens in Torquay.

The market will be a trial event, with a series of other markets pencilled in if it proves popular.

The market is organised by RR Events, who specialise in continental markets, meaning visitors can expect to find tasty street food options, tempting sweet treats and a range of authentic craft offerings.

The event will run from today (Thursday, June 24) until Sunday, June 27, from 10am to 6pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 10am to 5pm on the Sunday.

Around 20 traders will be present selling a range of international themed food and craft options. Some of the products on offer will include German bratwurst, Greek gyros, Spanish churros, baklava, Turkish delight, fudge, flavoured moonshine, craft gins, olive wood carvings, Turkish lamps, dreamcatchers, alpaca wool clothing and jewellery.

Councillor Mike Morey, Cabinet member for infrastructure, environment and culture, Torbay Council, said: “We are thrilled to see the popular continental market return to Torquay this weekend, and are hopeful that more events and forms of entertainment will take place over the summer months.

"The recent improvements to Princess Gardens mean better access for all, allowing more people to enjoy Torbay’s expanding events and cultural offer.”

A spokesperson for the Continental Market said: “RR Events are proud to be working with Torbay Council to deliver one of our continental street markets in Princess Gardens.

"These markets are a popular attraction as they tour large towns and cities across the UK, bringing with them the sights, sounds and smells of the continent.

"We feel this will be an ideal match for the English Riviera and are looking forward to visiting Torquay.”

It is hoped that other market trials will take place on the ‘Banjo’ later in the year / early next year and will include a market that specialises in Devon and South West produce and crafts.

If the market trials prove successful, they will become a regular feature in Torbay’s event calendar over the coming years.

There are also plans to hold various forms of entertainment on and around this brand-new events space.

Recent improvements to Princess Gardens now mean that the area has better access, while an events space has been developed within the ‘Banjo’ area.

Other improvements include enhanced landscaping in the gardens and around the war memorial, while an upgrade to the promenade’s lighting and enhanced illumination are set to be revealed soon.

The project is one of three being delivered using £750,000 accelerated funding from the Towns Fund for Torquay’s Town Deal.

The accelerated projects are just a few of the many multi-million pound projects taking place across Torquay, Paignton and Brixham that will help to revitalise the town centre and surrounding areas, creating spaces for people to thrive.

The projects are being led by TDA and Torbay Council and delivered by SWISCo.