There’s so much more to construction as Tarmac launches biggest-ever recruitment drive

Tarmac, the UK’s leading sustainable construction materials business, has announced the biggest recruitment drive in its history to attract the leaders and workforce of tomorrow.

Demonstrating that the construction industry has much to offer people at an early stage in their career, the new opportunities will enable graduates and school leavers to earn while they learn.

Entry-level jobs in operations, engineering, commercial and logistics are available alongside technical, financial and other support positions as the company embarks on a significant programme of succession planning.

Further roles in human resources, procurement and general management are also available, with a total of 185 opportunities available.

Peter Buckley, senior vice president for Tarmac, said: “We are mindful that, throughout our industry, there is a need to attract people who can bring fresh ideas and new ways of thinking into the business – while also learning from our highly experienced existing workforce.

“There’s so much more to Tarmac than people may think and that’s why we are casting our net far and wide to find the right people for the right jobs.

“Joining our early careers community will throw open doors to a vast and varied world of work where, thanks to the culture of success we have built, it really is so much more than just a job.”

Tarmac apprentice Daniel Jones - Credit: Tarmac

Tarmac prides itself in being a leader in innovative building products and solutions, with a diverse portfolio of clients and having contributed to successful projects including Wembley Stadium, Heathrow Airport and Blackpool Sea Defences.

In 2019, Tarmac resurfaced Silverstone racetrack to exacting standards to meet the rigours of Grand Prix race cars, while current projects include Catesby Tunnel – Europe’s longest underground automotive test track that was once a 3-kilometre stretch of railway tunnel in the Northamptonshire countryside.

To support its recruitment drive, Tarmac has created a jobs portal which lists all the available roles and how to apply for them.

There are also useful sections for parents and teachers, as well as detailed information on how the company supports employee development.

Mr Buckley added: “Tarmac touches just about everyone’s life, be it the roads we drive on, the buildings we work in, schools, hospitals, homes – you name it we’ve helped to build it and maintain it.

“Whether you’re an engineer laying new roads made from recycled tyres, a scientist working on low-carbon concrete solutions or one of the army of experts working behind the scenes, we need bright young minds.

“Attracting, developing and retaining the best talent possible – whatever their background – is our goal and we look forward to welcoming new faces to Tarmac and enabling them to grow with us.”

For more information or to apply, visit https://tarmaccareers.com/early-careers