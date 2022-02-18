News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
SWR services suspended and customers urged not to travel following severe weather

Luisa Rombach

Published: 2:20 PM February 18, 2022
In a joint statement, South Western Railway and Network Rail said: 

“Gusts of more than 90mph wind have caused multiple incidents across the SWR network today, with 30 fallen trees already blocking key routes. 

“As a result, SWR services have been suspended until at least 18.00 and we strongly urge customers not to travel at this time. We are working hard to restore services, but ask customers to make alternative travel plans if they can. 

“Customers should regularly check the ‘Plan my journey’ page on SWR’s website, which will be updated with the latest information every hour. 

“We would like to apologise to our customers for the impact this will have on their journeys, but – as always – our primary concern is the safety and welfare of customers and colleagues out on the network”. 

