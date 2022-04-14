Surf charity stoked by 'kind' donations for Easter egg hunt

A charity that delivers surf therapy to youngsters in Torbay has been overwhelmed by the community's show of support for its annual fundraising Easter egg hunt.

Supermarkets across Torbay and the South Hams have been digging deep to help out.

And at Asda, where there is no community champion, store worker Carol wanted to help out - so she bought 11 eggs with her own money for the event.

The Easter egg hunt is raising much-needed funds for the Wave Project, which runs surf therapy sessions and surf clubs for children at Goodrington and Bigbury.

Wave Project co-ordinator Katie Smith said: "How amazing are people! We’ve had over 80 eggs donated so far - it’s blown my mind.

"People have been so unbelievably generous and kind."

Ben at Morrisons - Credit: Wave Project

Katie added: "It is our second annual Easter egg hunt. One of our young volunteers, who attended a surf therapy course a few years ago, came up with the idea. He’s worked so hard planning and preparing the trails."

Healthscape clubbed together and brought 44 eggs - Credit: Wave Project

So far, HealthScape Torbay have donated 44 eggs by clubbing together, with Iceland in Paignton, and both Morrisons and Tesco at Kingsbridge chipping in too. Sainsbury's has also donated £20 of Easter eggs.

Easter eggs from Iceland in Paignton - Credit: Wave Project

The Easter egg hunt is being held from 10am to 4pm on Saturday at Goodrington Beach. Maps can be collected from Reach Outdoors' hire shed. There are courses for all ages and you win an Easter egg if you complete the course.