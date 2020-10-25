DMG chairman Lynn Stephens DMG chairman Lynn Stephens

That is the message from Carolyn Custerson, chief executive of the English Riviera BID Company.

She was giving an update on the industry at the latest meeting of the Bay’s Destination Management Group which is responsible for the delivery of the English Riviera Destination Management Plan to drive the resort forward.

Mrs Custerson said the company was continuing to update businesses on a very regular basis with Covid-19 related updates, lobbying Government and supporting the sector to recover and repair.

It is also continuing to invest in a number of targeted digital marketing campaigns to promote the English Riviera.

Martin Thomas, from Torbay Culture, reported on the Great Place Scheme 2017-20 which is in its final phase of three-year programme.

He said there have been a wide range of engaging activities including: place shaping, audience development, health and wellbeing, as well as destination management.

The themes all connect across the Bay and have helped to support the next steps in the future of the Bay as a destination, identifying the English Riviera UNESCO Global Geopark and birthplace of Agatha Christie as important cultural assets, said Mr Thomas.

Rebecca Davies, senior economic development officer at TDA, co-ordinated the launch of Be the Business, a new support programme for tourism and hospitality businesses to improve productivity and resilience.

The free programme runs until December 1. To sign up visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/hosweoi

TDA is also rolling out Torbay employer expressions of interest applications for the Kickstart Scheme, a Government project for six-month work placements for young people aged 16-24 who are currently on universal credit.

DMG chairman Lynn Stephens, from South Devon College, said there had been an increase in student enrolments at the College in both Further and Higher Education in the tourism and hospitality curriculums.

“We are also seeing a return of employers wishing to take on apprentices. The college website has seen a big increase in searches looking for information on Tourism and Hospitality courses, which is really positive.”

For Destination Management contact Rebecca.davies@tda.uk.net or Lynnstephens@southdevon.ac.uk