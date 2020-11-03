Sarah Foster on the Three Peaks challenge Sarah Foster on the Three Peaks challenge

Super-fit Sarah Foster completed the gruelling Three Peaks challenge in just 23 hours.

Sarah, 29, from Torquay, was due to have run the Berlin marathon but when it was cancelled due to the pandemic, she wanted to find an alternative adventure.

Having climbed Scafell Pike in the Lake District just before, she thought she would attempt all three peaks and raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of her dad Graham at the same time.

Sarah, a manager at Marks and Spencer in Torquay, said: “After doing Scafell I thought I can do this.

It is a long way up for Sarah Foster It is a long way up for Sarah Foster

“I found a company on Instagram who arrange the three peaks in 24 hours and it sounded exactly what I wanted.

“It was also the same weekend the Berlin marathon would have been so I reckoned it was meant to be.

“I had trained in Torquay’s hills and I run up and down the steps at Rock Walk so it all fell into place.

“And it was an incredible experience and one of the most amazing things I have ever done.”

Sarah, in a group of 20 taking part in the trip organised by Active Mountaineering set off as the sun went down from the base of Ben Nevis.

Wearing head torches, they tackled the most technical of the peaks.

Sarah said: “It was weird but fun in the dark but Scafell is so steep and rocky.

“The pace is unreal but we gained half an hour at Ben Nevis and Scafell so we had plenty of time at Snowdon.”

At Snowdon, the group, who were led by a highly qualified mountaineer, set off at 3.30am and enjoyed the sun coming up as they made their descent.

In total, she climbed more than 3,000 metres and travelled 1,300 miles in 23 hours.

In less than a week after setting up her fundraising page, she raised more than £300 for Macmillan.

Sarah is keeping her fingers crossed she will be able to run the Berlin marathon next year.

It’s one of her top five marathons she wants to fun, having already taken part in London and New York