Strong winds to continue today

The UK in general and Devon in particular have experienced an unusually high number of storms over the past week – and there’s more wind on the horizon today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning lasting until 1pm today, with very strong winds expected across all of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the south-west of Scotland. In Torbay the gusts will reach up to 52 mph. Similar to last Friday, power cuts could be a result of these strong gusts, alongside possible cancellations of public transport services.

Large waves leading to danger to life are to be expected, additionally loose beach material could cause severe injuries. Loose tiles as well as branches pose another serious danger.

There are currently no weather warnings in place for the rest of the week. On Tuesday, the wind is expected to have calmed down significantly, but still allowing for gusts of up to 36 mph. As of today, it looks like that will remain the case until Friday, when there should only be winds of up to 25 mph.