Striker Lolos still part of TQ's plans

Dave Thomas

Published: 11:33 AM March 2, 2022
Goal celebrations for Klaidi Lolos of Torquay United during the National League match between Torqua

Goal celebrations for Klaidi Lolos of Torquay United during the match against FC Halifax Town at Plainmoor on Saturday. Picture: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Striker Klaidi Lolos is still very much part of Torquay United's plans despite manager Gary Johnson's decision to take him off just over ten minutes after sending him on as a substitute in the Gulls' 1-1 draw at Wealdstone last Saturday. 

Former Plymouth Argyle forward Lolos was visibly taken aback when Johnson withdrew him and sent on winger Keelan O'Connell during the second half at Grosvenor Vale. 

It was O'Connell who later had what would have been a winning goal disallowed, when officials controversially ruled that the ball had gone out of play in the build-up. 

Lolos went straight to the dressing-rooms after walking disconsolately round the pitch, but he and Johnson have subsequently talked through the issues. 

Johnson revealed that the Gulls, thinking that centre-forward Danny Wright would not be fit, had worked in training last week as if Lolos would be in the starting line-up. 

Wright did start in the end, although Lolos replaced him just before the hour-mark. 

"Klaidi knew what we wanted from him, but he just seemed to forget," said Johnson. 

"He was disappointed - anybody would be in that situation - but it's not something I did lightly or to make a point. 

"We were 1-0 down and we needed someone to help what we were trying to do as a team - that's all there was to it. 

"We've had a good chat, and we've watched through the videos so he could see why I took him off. 

"We know what Klaidi has got in terms of ability, but he's a young player still learning the game, his game and also how to help our game." 

United take on Bromley, one of the teams they must overhaul to have a chance of reaching the National League Play-Offs, at Plainmoor on Saturday. 

