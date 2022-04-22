Steve Darling: Torbay short changed with just £17 per head of funding

Torbay has been allocated £2.3m of the Shared Prosperity Fund, compared with Cornwall’s £132m. - Credit: Submitted

A little under three years ago, the Liberal Democrat-Independent partnership that runs Torbay Council came together around the shared priority of turning the tide on poverty with Torbay suffering some of the highest poverty challenges in the South West.

Despite cumulative cuts of more than £500m, pressures to our budget under austerity and an international pandemic, we’ve been able to get a firmer grip on our finances, seeing an underspend in our budget of £10m last year.

We’ve also been able to secure funding to turn around our high streets with a Torquay Town Deal and a Future High Streets funding for Paignton that will lever in hundreds of million of pounds of public and private sector cash to regenerate Torbay.

We’ve long been awaiting an announcement about the Shared Prosperity Fund that the Government has been vaunting as a way to reduce inequalities in communities.

It was a shock this week when the Government announced Torbay’s figures. We have discovered that Torbay has been short changed and allocated £2.3m. This compares with Cornwall’s £132m.

Per head of population, it means that Cornwall gets around £220 per head compared to Torbay’s pitiful £17 per head.

Our Conservative MPs really are taking the people of Torbay for granted.

A further element of the funding is Multiply; focused on improving adult numeracy skills and enable better employment prospects.

Torbay is set to receive a little over £600,000. It is disappointing that the Conservative Government have yet again short changed Torbay and given us one of the lowest allocations in the country.

It is bizarre that Brexit was all about taking back control but the Prime Minister appears to be embracing the EU by replicating the out of date funding formula used by them in recent years.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities had used the same formula in sharing out money as the EU development fund it is replacing.

In a scathing briefing, IFS said: "The inequalities in the EU funding regime that could have been addressed will instead be entrenched."

Under the UKSPF, Local Enterprise Partnership Areas will continue to receive the same sum in real terms as they used to under EU funding.

However, the IFS said that giving each LEP area the same real terms funding 'does not account for the fact that their populations have changed very differently since previous EU funding allocations were set'.

The IFS said the 'arbitrary cliff edge formula' used by the EU meant that funding was 'heavily skewed towards the two poorest regions of the UK': Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, and West Wales and the Valleys.

Those regions received up to eight times more funding per person than 'regions that are only very slightly more prosperous'.

David Phillips, associate director at the IFS, said: “This is a missed opportunity to reap a dividend from Brexit and improve policy. Instead, the Government has simply replicated an inequitable and poorly designed EU funding regime.

"By promising that each nation and local economic partnership area will receive the exact same as under the EU system, the Government has missed an opportunity to design a more rational funding allocation mechanism that spreads money more evenly across the UK’s poorer regions."

The Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund fails Torbay. If this is what levelling up looks like, then I really do fear for our communities across Torbay.

Although at Torbay Council we are making great strides in improving the lives of those in Torbay, especially for our children and the service they receive, we can only do so much without a Government that has the same objective.

With just £17 per head of funding and one of the lowest Multiply funding amounts in the country, it is blatantly clear that the Government of Torbay’s MPs does not share our desire at Torbay Council to turn the tide on poverty in Torbay.