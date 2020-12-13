News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Picture special: Torre Abbey light show

Stephen Coombes

Published: 7:30 AM December 13, 2020    Updated: 4:56 PM December 16, 2020
Torquay seafront at night

Torquay seafront at night - Credit: Archant

Torbay’s #NaturallyInspiring Torre Abbey is celebrated with this week’s photographs by Stephen Coombes.

Torquay seafront

Torquay seafront - Credit: Archant

Retired bus driver Stephen, who lives in Torbay, spends a great deal of his spare time taking photographs of our #NaturallyInspiring Torbay and South Devon. In this feature, Stephen shares the beauty of last year’s light show at Torre Abbey.

Stephen would like to dedicate his pictures to the NHS frontline and support staff for all the tremendous life-saving work they are doing. Our Heroes

Nightime light show

Nightime light show - Credit: Archant

A picture on the wall of the museum

A picture on the wall of the museum - Credit: Archant

A slide picture on the wall of Torre Abbey museum

A slide picture on the wall of Torre Abbey museum - Credit: Archant

