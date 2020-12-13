Picture special: Torre Abbey light show
Published: 7:30 AM December 13, 2020 Updated: 4:56 PM December 16, 2020
- Credit: Archant
Torbay’s #NaturallyInspiring Torre Abbey is celebrated with this week’s photographs by Stephen Coombes.
Retired bus driver Stephen, who lives in Torbay, spends a great deal of his spare time taking photographs of our #NaturallyInspiring Torbay and South Devon. In this feature, Stephen shares the beauty of last year’s light show at Torre Abbey.
Stephen would like to dedicate his pictures to the NHS frontline and support staff for all the tremendous life-saving work they are doing. Our Heroes