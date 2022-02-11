News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Special Valentine's Day offer at the Pier Point Restaurant on Torquay seafront

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 5:23 PM February 11, 2022
What are your plans for Valentine's Day?

If you’re looking to enjoy some delicious food and drink in a breath-taking setting this Valentine’s Day, look no further, the Pier Point Restaurant and Bar on Torquay seafront has you covered.

The Pier Point, which has won awards for its Fish and Chips, is well known for its fresh seafood, including: Hake, Seabass and Mussels.

Inside the Pier Point Restaurant & Bar on Torquay seafront

It’s also a great place to indulge yourself with a tipple, try the Pier Point’s signature cocktail, a mocktail or choose from their extensive selection of beers, wines and ciders. 

A three-course meal for two with a bottle of Prosecco costs £80 and you can upgrade to Champagne for just £5 extra.

The Pier Point Bar & Restaurant can be found on Torbay Road in Torquay, TQ2 5HA

The two-course option with prosecco comes out at a very reasonable £70. For more information visit the Pier Point’s website or email info@pierpoint.co.uk 

All the Pier Point’s produce is locally sourced where possible and vegetarian dishes are available.

