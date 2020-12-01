Steve Caunter assistant principal at South Devon College Steve Caunter assistant principal at South Devon College

This provides an opportunity to work in partnership with your local college to develop the specialist skills required to manage a team effectively, to drive productivity and growth that will be central to the recovery of local businesses and the local and national economy.

We know that some of the best managers fall into their roles, through dedication and hard work, and proving the right ‘fit’ for an organisation.

This is a great start. However, to avoid new managers feeling like they’ve been thrown in at the deep end, there’s opportunity for training to be completed alongside their new role.

South Devon College provides training for managers at all levels, from aspiring to senior managers, ensuring they are agile and adaptable leaders; which is crucial for organisations looking to grow or facing changes.

The Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship is an exciting work-based route towards developing professionally competent Chartered Managers.

The CMI found that each Chartered Manager boosts their business’ revenue by £62,000 every year and £310,000 over five years and makes an additional £22.4k contribution to the UK economy every year.

What CMI also found was that 78% say that since becoming Chartered, they have had a positive impact on the wider team in their organisation, such as increased employee engagement.

The Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship programme at South Devon College’s University Centre (UCSD) provides a fast-track route to gaining a BA (Hons) in leadership and management and chartered manager status from the CMI in as little as two years part time study with funding options available.

There are spaces available on the CMDA programme at UCSD starting in January.

For more information and to find out how to apply, visit ucsd.ac.uk and search ‘cmda’.

If you want to find out more about apprenticeships and other training for your employees, get in touch by emailing employers@southdevon.ac.uk, calling 08000 380 123