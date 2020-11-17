How to find out about South Devon College – without leaving your front room.

The college is holding an Open Evening - virtually.

The event is being held on November 17 from 4pm to 7pm. It will be showcasing their wide range of subjects on offer and their state-of-the-art facilities, with staff on hand to provide advice and guidance.

South Devon College comprises the High School for students age 14-16, 16-18 study, including vocational courses, the new T Levels and our Sixth Form Centre, Apprenticeships, University Centre South Devon, Adult Courses and Professional Qualifications.

Register for the event for access to a dedicated webpage with live chat functionality and virtual drop-in sessions, with the opportunity to talk to tutors directly.

To register for the Virtual Open Evening and find out more, visit southdevon.ac.uk/events. If you have any questions, get in touch by calling 08000 380 123 or email enquiries@southdevon.ac.uk