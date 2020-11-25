Former Torquay Boys’ Grammar School pupil Simon Stewart is launching his own online food ordering service.

Torquay Eats acts as an intermediary between restaurants and customers. At the touch of a button people can browse several menus online, order and securely pay for food to be delivered to their door.

Around 20 local restaurants in Torquay have already signed up for the new initiative which is due to launch on December 2.

Simion says: “This is now the modern, preferred way to order instead of phoning. It is possible to select dishes, see the itemised bill and not take up anyone’s time the other end.”

One of Simon’s last jobs was delivering parcels for a national distribution company.

He says: “That truly cemented my belief that online ordering is here to stay with or without a global pandemic.”

He added: “There are national companies in place doing this already but their service comes with a hefty commission fee.

“Torquay Eats fee is approximately half that of the national firms which saves money immediately for the restaurant owners.

“One benefit to the customer is because the restaurants save money they are happy to offer vouchers and giveaways as a thank you.

“Where similar things have been done in other areas, once people realise that by using a local app rather than a national one they save the restaurants money, they tend to migrate over fairly rapidly.

“Another equally important benefit is that we will actively seek community projects to support, for instance sponsoring the local squash club, maybe a kids football team, so revenues generated here will stay here, in Torquay. It’s the same takeaways, same delicious food, just pressing a different button on your phone.”

Simon’s past ventures also include a photography studio in Exeter and a leaflet distribution business.

His main interests are playing golf, squash and keeping fit. “I also love spending time with my partner of 14 years and fiancée Claire and we share a fondness for eating out and travelling having visited about 30 countries together,” he says.