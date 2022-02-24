News Things to do Sport Building a Greater Torbay Property of the Week
Short Documentary Film about 1960’s Torquay on TV Tonight! 

Luisa Rombach

Published: 12:55 PM February 24, 2022
Torquay in the 1960's.

Torquay in the 1960's. - Credit: Talking Pictures TV Twitter

Tonight, at 7.40pm a 20-minute short documentary film called ‘1960’s Torquay: The Perfect Holiday Destination’ will be shown on the Talking Pictures TV channel as well as on Sky TV. 

Narrated by Johnny Morris this charming travelogue shouts loudly and proudly of the wonders of Torquay in the 1960s as a holiday destination. 

It was filmed in the 60s and is likely to bring memories back to life for those who already lived in Torquay back then. 

Filmed in colour, it takes a look at Torquay at a time of great splendour for the city and should make for a nostalgic, relaxing watch this evening. 

