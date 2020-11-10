One of the country’s best-known South Devon-based wineries is moving - from one side of a river to another.

After nearly 40 years making wine at the Sharpham Estate on the west bank of the River Dart, the multi-award-winning Sharpham Winery is relocating to the east bank.

The big move, which will continue over the next year, has been underway for the past 12 months and has been revealed just after the new season’s grapes were being crushed at the new winery at the Sandridge Barton Estate on the Stoke Gabriel side of the river.

To put the story into a single bottle, it’s the same wine, using the same grapes, made under the same name by almost exactly the same staff. But, in the interests of securing the long term future and development of the iconic South Devon label, almost everything else is different.

New equipment will increase production from around the 60,000 bottles produced at Sharpham to over 120,000 bottles per year.

Sharpham Wine, which recently picked up a clutch of medals at the Wine GB Awards, including prestigious Golds for its Pinot Noir red and its 2019 Bacchus Stop-Ferment now has a new chief executive and head winemaker and the company is also developing a large and exciting new agri-tourism visitor centre near its larger vineyards in the hills near Stoke Gabriel.

CEO Duncan Schwab says: “We have outgrown our old home and so have seized the fantastic opportunity to transition the wine making team across the river to the new site.

“It made complete sense to continue and expand our existing collaboration with the vineyard at Sandridge Barton which has been supplying the majority of our premium wine-making grapes for years.”

Duncan, who has been wine-making at Sharpham for the past 28 years, takes over the helm from Mark Sharman.

Mark said: “I have decided to retire after 32 years making award-winning wines at Sharpham with a great team.”

Sharpham Estate’s popular visitor facilities will continue to operate at their present location but, two miles away at the new Lower Well Farm winery site, builders are busy transforming a traditional South Devon barnyard into a state-of-the-art restaurant and visitor centre.