Send Us A Smile - just like Connie’s mum and dad

We could all do with a something to smile about so we thought it was time to launch a new idea in the Torbay Weekly.

‘Send Us A Smile’ is what it says on the tin. We would like you to share with our readers anything that brings a smile to your face.

We will start with four-year-old Connie Jessop from Paignton. Her parents, Paul and Liz, said: “You asked readers to share good news stories to lift people’s mood during the pandemic. This is funny and cute.

“It’s a photo of Connie with a Duplo house she built which, to quote, ‘she made to protect Boris Johnson from Coronavirus and slugs’.

“We didn’t have the heart to tell her he’d already had Coronavirus. You have got to admit that the slugs are pretty big in Devon! And before you ask...no, we don’t have slugs in our house, so we don’t know where she got that idea from. Four-year olds are great for being little rays of sunshine during a pandemic.”

They certainly are. Go on, Send Us A Smile by emailing torbayweekly@archant.co.uk