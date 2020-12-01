The seasonal snake takes shape at Oldway The seasonal snake takes shape at Oldway

Devon Rocks and Stones is a Facebook page started by mums which encouraged children to paint a rock and hide it for other youngsters to find, put a picture on Facebook and hide it again to keep the trail going.

The first Lockdowm put pay to the outdoor activity but instead people of all ages then started a snake of stones on the walls around the mansion for the summer. The numbers ended up at a staggering 5,437 before being dismantled. A new trail was started recently for Halloween and Christmas and the seasonal snake is growing.

The group is warning anybody who wants to take part that non-members may take your rocks. They are also being encouraged to make sure all rocks are sealed with varnish as with the winter weather upon us the paint may wash away.