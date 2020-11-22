A massive operation began when the 45ft scalloper Joanna C went down off Newhaven on Saturday morning.

One man, clinging to a lifebuoy, was rescued by the Newhaven RNLI lifeboat and taken to hospital.

Coastguards immediately launched a search for the other two men believed to have been on board.

Rescue helicopters, lifeboats and local fishing vessels joined in the hunt.

But HM Coastguard confirmed that the search, which resumed at 7.30am this morning after being suspended overnight at 11pm, was finished at 2.30pm.

Units helping with the search today included Newhaven and Eastbourne RNLI lifeboats and Eastbourne and Birling Gap Coastguard Rescue Teams as well as local fishing vessels.

HM Coastguard said: “Sadly nothing further has been found today.”

The tragedy has rocked the close-knit fishing community of Brixham.