Schools and college sign up to '2 to 22' vision for Torbay students

Bay Education Trust - a multi-academy trust comprising Paignton Academy, Kings Ash Academy and Curledge Street Academy - has announced it is strengthening its existing partnership with South Devon College by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Over the past four years, South Devon College has become the main post-16 route for the trust’s Paignton Academy students.

It is the secondary school’s ‘sixth form’ of choice with 90 per cent of students choosing South Devon College after their GCSEs.

Stephen Kings, CEO at Bay Education Trust, said: “We have a shared vision called ‘2 to 22’, it’s a vision to raise local aspiration within our community, to provide an all-through, seamless education journey for the Bay’s children and young people, from ages two to 22 and beyond. From nursery right through to further and higher education.

“It’s our shared ambition to support our young people to aim high, to give them the knowledge, skills and opportunities and to provide the right pathways to fulfil their potential, these pathways will help to secure a sustainable, and successful community.

“This MoU feels like the fundamental next step on our journey together and will ensure that our young people have the best experience possible as they journey through their education.”

Bay Education Trust and South Devon College are already working very closely together with staff at all levels and across different areas coming together throughout the year to work in close partnership for the benefit of students.

South Devon College principal Laurence Frewin added: “This year, Year 11 to college transition, including Careers Education, Information, Advice and Guidance (CEIAG) has been smoother and more effective than it has ever been, particularly during such a disruptive and difficult period for the students.

“This means when students start at the college we already know them well and can make sure they have the best opportunities in their post-16 education with the college and beyond.

“We’re now in the process of setting up our joint ‘2 to 22’ Curriculum Strategy Group. This important group will be jointly chaired by South Devon College vice principal and deputy CEO Matt Harbour and BET CEO Stephen Kings.

“The aim of this group is to strengthen our excellent partnership working and to further develop the 2 to 22 curriculum concept, creating an overarching action plan to support the schools’ and college improvement agendas.”

The MoU expresses the two institutions’ broad agreement of their continued working together and signals the firm commitment of both parties to build on their existing excellent partnership working and close collaboration.