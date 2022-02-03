Sax Foster: Police seek wanted man in Torbay and Newton Abbot

Police are asking for the public’s help tracing a 30-year-old man who has links with Torbay and Newton Abbot, as well as the West Midlands and Gloucestershire.

Sax Foster is sought by police for a breach of licence conditions on release from prison.

Enquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.

Foster is described as 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, with scruffy, unkempt, brown wavy hair, which is often concealed with a baseball cap or beanie hat.

He has a tattoo on the right-hand side of his neck displaying the name ‘Jayden’. He has a Westcountry accent.

Anyone who sees Foster or knows of his current whereabouts is asked not to approach him but to call police on 999, quoting log number 515 of 27/09/21.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org