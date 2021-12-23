News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Santa's special visit to very special boy

Jim Parker

Published: 7:00 AM December 23, 2021
Updated: 8:27 AM December 23, 2021
Santa makes bedside visit to sick boy

From left, Alfie (Fraser’s brother), Luke (stepbrother), Fraser, Santa and his elf. - Credit: Pyramid Torbay Photography

SANTA visited one special little boy to make his dream come true. Desperately ill Frazer Wilton, who suffers from CLN2 Battens Disease, couldn’t visit Santa’s Grotto so Father Christmas decided to go to him.

Frazer, who is aged eight and lives in Torquay, was diagnosed with this rare disease when he was five and his health is sadly deteriorating rapidly. His father, Dave Wilton, contacted the Rotary Club of Torbay Sunrise, who run the popular Santa’s Grotto at Fleet Walk, to ask for their assistance and they were more than happy to oblige.

Santa visits sick boy

Frazer meets Santa - Credit: Pyramid Torbay Photography

Santa brought a giant Winne the Pooh for Frazer and presents for his big brother Alfie too. Santa said: “I was delighted to visit this special, brave little boy. It was very emotional. I hope I was able to bring some joy to the family and add to the festive spirit."

