This is the first year that The Salvation Army have run the appeal across the whole of Torbay, with the three Corps of Torquay, Paignton and Brixham working together to ensure that local children throughout Torbay have the opportunity to receive a present on Christmas Day.

Torquay Salvation Army community manager Andy Bichard said: “While Christmas is the time of year when families get together to share joy, excitement and see the delight on children’s faces when they receive a gift, not all families will be able to experience this. There are many families who are struggling to make ends meet.

“In this unprecedented year we want to reach out to those in need this Christmas and are looking for the local community to get involved in helping us reach children who may otherwise go without.

“The Salvation Army have been supporting those in need across Torbay for over 100 years. With all the struggles families and children are facing this is when we step up and step out to reach those within our community that need support.

“Whether that is through our food provision, debt service, pastoral support or Christmas presents, we are a Salvation Army here for Torbay all year around.

“The latest lockdown restrictions have presented us with complications. Therefore, we have set up an Amazon Wishlist so that people can order toys from their own devices and homes. These orders will be delivered directly to us and allow us to still receive donations through these challenging times.

“We are therefore asking the community of Torbay to support our Christmas Appeal and play their part by donating brand new unwrapped toys to truly make a difference to a child’s Christmas.”

The Salvation Army will be continuing their partnership with the toyshop The Entertainer for the campaign for the third year in a row.

For further information, contact Torquay Salvation Army – Captain Chris Baker and community manager Andy Bichard - on 01803 294197 or email torquay@salvationarmy.org.uk; Paignton Salvation Army - Captain Bernard Stevenson - on 01803 527044, email paignton@salvationarmy.org.uk and Brixham Salvation Army – Territorial Envoy Matthew Brake - on 07552 870 710 or email brixham@salvationarmy.org.uk

To give the Salvation Army and its referral agents time to distribute the toys in time for Christmas, please donate by December 2. To make a donation from the Amazon Wishlist, follow the link on salvationarmy.org.uk/torquay