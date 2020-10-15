Special award winner Alfie Dean Special award winner Alfie Dean

Meet the ‘Lockdown Kids’ - the young superheroes who have gone the extra mile during the pandemic.

Inspirational Alfie Dean and Isabelle Roper are the first winners of the inaugural Torbay Mayor’s special recognition award.

They were chosen by a panel of five Torbay councillors who considered their contributions during lockdown were worthy of recognition.

Mayor Maggie Douglas-Dunbar hosted a virtual ceremony to present the awards.

Launched after hearing inspiring stories of how young people were responding to the coronavirus lockdown, the awards celebrate individual young people across Torbay who are making a difference in their local community or to the environment.

Alfie was nominated for his outstanding effort in setting up the Babbacombe Pantry in March outside his home so his elderly and vulnerable neighbours did not need to visit the shops during the Covid-19 lockdown.

He also delivered over 100 food parcels to vulnerable children and has continued to hold NHS fundraising events.

isabelle was nominated for going above and beyond in supporting her local theatre; The Palace Theatre in Paignton.

she was recognised for her positive drive and energy her willingness to volunteer for a wide range of tasks including painting, cleaning, helping with social media marketing and even creating poems from the Palace films.

Cllr Douglas-Dunbar said: “The panel were extremely impressed by the quality of all of the nominations received, it was difficult to decide on just one winner which is why we agreed to present two exceptional young people with this award.

“It is important to value the work of young people in our communities, Alfie and Isabelle are both shining examples to us all; fully involving themselves in the local community and showing a commitment to helping others.

“I hope both Alfie and Isabelle will inspire other young people across Torbay to embrace their local community and help others where they can.”

The awards, for people aged under 25, are on-going with the winners receiving a certificate and a £15 National Book Token.