Rugby-mad Steve is new coach at South Devon College

South Devon College has appointed a new coach for its Pro-Direct Rugby Academy.

The majority of Steve Loder’s has been living and breathing rugby, playing the sport from the age of four for Newton Abbot Rugby Club all through his junior years up until he was 16.

After receiving an invite to take up a rugby scholarship at Bryanston, a boarding school in Dorset, Steve spent his sixth-form years there representing the county and the South West.

Following this he moved to London to go to university at Brunel in 1999 where he also played for Richmond. Then after 20 years of solidly playing rugby, he took a break to go travelling and lived in New Zealand for a while.

He then came back to Newton Abbot Rugby Club where he played and coached, taking over the girls’ team at Newton Abbot and led them for three seasons, two of which were unbeaten. This resulted in being nominated for the Guinness Premiership Rugby award as team of the year. Steve then moved onto the seniors at Newton Abbot Rugby Club which brings him to where he is now here at South Devon College.

Steve says: “My mum’s a swimming teacher and my sister’s a nanny, so I’ve naturally always enjoyed working with kids. I’ve been in the same places as the boys I’m teaching now at 16-18, making decisions about life, your sport and rugby; all big decisions to make. So, I wanted help these guys having been through the system before myself and knowing how it works so I can send them on the right path and develop them as much as I can, whether they go on to playing, coaching or managing in a team.”

Steve is still playing a part at Newton Abbot Rugby Club. He adds: “I am continuing to coach the team of girls and also play alongside the other seniors at the club and it’s something that I hope can potentially have a bit of a join up in the future.”

For more information, contact the College Helpzone team by emailing enquiries@southdevon.ac.uk or call 08000 380 12