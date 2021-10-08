Published: 12:00 AM October 8, 2021 Updated: 6:45 AM October 8, 2021

'Ice Man' Gareth Jones kept his cool in a daring dive for charity.

Marldon;'s Ice Man - that is what the boy scouts in his troupe call him - made a parachute jump to raise money for Rowcroft.

Originally from South Wales, Gareth decided that at the ripe old age of 62, he should throw himself out of a small aeroplane for the very first time in order to raise money for a very deserving cause.

He served in the Royal Navy for many years and his work took him all over the world including to Northern Ireland and Iraq where he served alongside the Royal Marines as a survival specialist.

He is now working as a Witness Service manager, supporting vulnerable witnesses appearing in magistrates and Crown Courts across Devon.

However, his jump into the unknown from 15,000 feet could have been his greatest challenge yet. But, the old salt he is, Gareth adopted the motto of the SAS Who Dares Wins and came through it with flying colours

There were a total of 30 people sky diving for Rowcroft at Dunkeswell airfield. The sun shone after an initial delay waiting for the cloud to clear. They jumped from 15,000 feet, six at a time, from a Cessna Caravan in tandem with an experienced parachutist.

All 30 landed safely In the designated drop zone, raising over £9,000 for Rowcroft.

A post-jump interview with Ryan, the Ice Man's jumping partner revealed that he had been calm at all times, hadn't panicked and had followed his instructions perfectly.

Gareth, has set up a Just Giving fundraising page which can be found here:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Gareth-jones250