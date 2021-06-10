Published: 6:15 AM June 10, 2021

Rowcroft Hospice’s Torquay shops have been warmly welcoming customers back, and Rowcroft is noticing a renewed sense of joy and enthusiasm from customers for instore shopping.

The charity is reporting a strong return to retail sales demonstrating the desire of Rowcroft’s loyal customers and supporters, despite a national drop in retail footfall against 2019 figures.

“We’ve really missed our customers so it’s fabulous to be welcoming everyone back to our boutique”, said Tracy Turner, Manager of Rowcroft’s Wellswood Boutique in Ilsham Road. “We have so much to offer including a fabulous selection of pre-loved clothing and designer brands, and our customers are delighting in browsing the rails of our summer collection to find gorgeous and unique gems. We’d like to say a huge thank you to all our customers who help us to raise vital funds for the hospice.”

Rowcroft’s Ella’s Cafe Lounge and Boutique in Walnut Road, Chelston, has also got off to a flying start, offering customers a range of beautiful pre-loved clothing and the chance to indulge in delicious refreshments, sweet treats and light lunches. Manager Diane Hargreaves said: "Our customers are once again relishing the freedom of instore shopping, and they’re enjoying the chance to freshen up their wardrobe with exquisite items from our boutique. Many customers make a day of their shopping by treating themselves to coffee and cake and often a lunch too."

Come on in! - Credit: Shot by Rob





Rowcroft’s Head of Retail Caroline Wannell said: "We’ve heard from lots of our customers that they’ve really missed their shopping trips as they are often a highlight of the week! So they’re thrilled to be able to visit us again for beautiful pre-loved clothes, accessories and other items. Whilst shopping online has so many benefits, it’s not the same experience as being instore.

“Making purchases in our shops and cafés is a great way to support the hospice, as the proceeds from every transaction go directly to caring for patients and families across South Devon."

Rowcroft has 14 shops and cafes across South Devon. in: Totnes, Bovey Tracey, Brixham, Churston, Dartmouth, Paignton (retail outlet and furniture shop), Teignmouth and Torquay - in Babbacombe, Chelston, St Marychurch, Teignmouth Road (furniture) and Wellswood. Rowcroft’s vintage café van - Ella’s Mobile Cafe - is currently at Torquay Harbour. All shops are open Mondays to Saturdays 9am to 4.30pm, and are operating in line with COVID-secure guidance.

Rowcroft’s charity shops rely on the generosity of the local community who donate a fabulous selection of high-quality items for the shops to sell.

However, whilst donations are being accepted across all Rowcroft shops supporters are advised to call ahead to check donation capacity with their local shop. All shop contact details can be found at rowcrofthospice.org.uk/shops

Rowcroft’s Retail Team depends heavily upon its volunteers who help in running the shops and cafes. Volunteers assist with a variety of tasks including serving customers, operating the till, sorting donations and stocking shelves. In the cafes, volunteers help to prepare delicious refreshments, snacks and lunches. Rowcroft is currently looking for volunteers to help in: Rowcroft’s Paignton furniture outlet; Paignton Victoria Street shop; St Marychurch shop; Torquay furniture outlet; shop and cafe in Chelston, Torquay; and Ella’s Mobile Café – Rowcroft’s vintage cafe van based at Torquay Harbour.

For further information about Rowcroft’s shops and cafes, and to find out how you can support Rowcroft Hospice, please call 01803 210800 or visit Rowcroft’s website at: www.rowcrofthospice.org.uk