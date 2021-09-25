Rowcroft says thanks after £11,000 Masons donation
Staff and volunteers at Rowcroft have welcomed an £11,000 donation.
It has come from the the Mark Master Masons of Devonshire and its charity, the Mark Benevolent Fund.
The donation is part of a major capital grant of £1.3mllion to over 250 hospices in England, Wales, Channel Islands and Isle of Man
Peter Balsom, the Provincial Grand Master for Devonshire, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted that the members of the Province have chosen to support Rowcroft.We are all aware of the toll that the pandemic has taken on charities across the country and hope that this small gift will go some way to help enhance patient care and provide improved facilities for those in need and their families.”
Debbi Shotton, of Rowcroft Hospice, said: “We are thrilled that so many members of the Province of Devonshire have chosen to support Rowcroft.
"We rely on voluntary donations. We simply could not do it without support like this.”
