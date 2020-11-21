After 20 years of constant use, the charity’s 13 specialist beds in its Inpatient Unit in Torquay are reaching the end of their lives.

Now the hospice is seeking to raise £50,000 for new beds.

“In order to continue delivering outstanding care, we need to make sure that we’ve got the best possible equipment,” said Bev Stevenson, Rowcroft’s Inpatient Unit Modern Matron.

“A bed may sound relatively simple, but it is one of the main sources of physical support and comfort. Many of our patients spend most of their time in bed, so it is vital that we do everything we can to make them as comfortable as possible through what can be the hardest times imaginable.”

Rowcroft is seeking funding to purchase 12 replacement beds (plus one spare bed for when a ward bed is unavailable). It also hopes to raise enough funds to purchase some additional pull-out beds, which will offer patients the opportunity to share their bed with a loved one.

The hospice says: “For someone with a partner in their final days, or for a child who is saying goodbye to a parent, the chance to lie next to each other one last time can create precious memories to cherish forever. One pull-out bed alone costs £10,000 and the standard beds start from £2,000 each.”

Rowcroft is already facing significant financial challenges due to the impact of the pandemic. Its income has been badly affected due to the cancellation of its mass-participation fundraising events and with the closure of its shops in line with the national lockdown.

The lack of income, coupled with an escalating demand for end-of-life care in South Devon, are increasing pressures on the charity.

Over recent months, the hospice has seen an increasing demand for its end-of-life care services, with its Hospice at Home service flooded by a surge in demand.

Referrals to its Community Team - which encompasses clinical nurse specialists and specialist palliative care doctors - have also steadily climbed.

To make a donation for Rowcroft’s Bed Appeal, go to: www.rowcrofthospice.org.uk/beds or call 01803 217450. For further information about Rowcroft Hospice go to www.rowcrofthospice.org.uk