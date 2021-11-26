Your chance for festive fun and fizz

To get you in the mood for Christmas, Rowcroft Hospice is inviting you to pop along to its “merry and bright” festive events taking place in three Torbay shops over the coming weeks.

With all profits going to care for patients with life-limiting illnesses across South Devon, supporting these events is a great way to make a real difference in your local community this Christmas-time.

On Saturday 27 November, you can kick-start your Christmas shopping at the Rowcroft Christmas Fayre in Rowcroft’s Victoria Street shop, Paignton, where you’ll find a treasure trove of all things Christmassy, from stunning Christmas decorations through to gorgeous sustainable gifts. Open 9am to 4.30pm, but please arrive early to avoid disappointment!

Get into the Christmas spirit over a glass of bubbles with friends by popping along to the Festive Fizz night between 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday 8 December at Rowcroft’s Wellswood shop in Ilsham Road, Torquay, where you can enjoy delicious canapes – provided by Rowcroft’s very own Ella’s Café Lounge, and a glass of prosecco.

Browse the fabulous selection of gift ideas for Christmas, including beautiful ladies, men’s and children’s fashion, gorgeous accessories such as scarves, hats, bags and jewellery, as well as books, homeware and so much more.

Indulge yourself and a friend with a special Christmas Eve Brunch by treating yourself to a visit to Torbay’s hidden gem: Rowcroft’s Ella’s Café Lounge, Walnut Road, Torquay. On Friday 24 December, the beautiful café and boutique is offering a mouth-watering Christmas Eve Brunch that includes Mimosa (Bucks Fizz) served with freshly baked pastries, fresh fruit salad, and followed by a choice of: eggs benedict or Florentine; pancakes with streaky bacon, blueberries and maple syrup; or sugar waffles with berries, Greek yoghurt and maple syrup.

The brunch is served with tea and coffee, and is followed by a luxurious liquor coffee to finish. For just £25 per head, all profits go to support the hospice. And while you’re there, you’ll be able to browse the stunning range of pre-loved fashion and accessories. Please call ahead to book on 01803 605174.

For further information about Rowcroft’s shops and cafes, please see: www.rowcrofthospice.org.uk/shops