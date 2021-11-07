Rowcroft Hospice is inviting the local community to take part in its ‘Light up a Life’ celebration by honouring and remembering the lives of loved ones lost.

Throughout November and December you can make a dedication in memory of a loved one and with a small donation to Rowcroft, you can help the hospice to care for local patients and families who are facing the hardest times imaginable this Christmas.

“Light up a Life is for everyone wishing to remember a loved one, not just those families cared for by Rowcroft,” said Rebecca Cogger, Rowcroft’s In Memory Giving and Legacy Manager.

Light up a Life logo - Credit: Rowcroft Hospice

“Our Light up a Life celebration invites you to dedicate a light on our ‘Tree of Light’, in memory of those special people who shine brightly in your heart and who are truly missed every day.

"Your light will then be illuminated in a wonderful online celebration on Sunday December 5 – with poignant readings, moving poems, soothing music, and quiet time for reflection. And if you make your dedication before the end of November, the name(s) of your loved one(s) can be inscribed into our online Book of Light if you so wish.”

The stunning Tree of Light, which nestles in the hospice’s beautiful garden in Torquay, will sparkle with hundreds of lights, glittering like jewels in memory of loved ones.

Rowcroft's Tree of Light - Credit: Rowcroft Hospice

“Your dedication enables you to celebrate the life of a loved one, and at the same time to make a real difference to the lives of so many local patients and families needing Rowcroft’s expert care and support this Christmas,” said Rebecca.

“Every kind donation will be used to care for people at home in their last two weeks of life, helping families to make the most of precious moments and enabling patients to achieve their final wish to be at home when they die.”

Megan King is one of Rowcroft’s nurses who cares for patients at home in their last two weeks of life. She was inspired to work for the hospice after her second mum Annie (who had muscular dystrophy) was cared for by Rowcroft before she passed away.

“Annie was such a fun and happy person, and she made Christmas so magical for all of us,” said Megan. “The first Christmas without her, we lit up a light for her through Rowcroft’s Light up a Life, and we took part in the service. The twinkling lights and soft carols were exactly what we needed. The first Christmas was the worst, but Light up a Life gave us an opportunity to remember her and to feel Christmassy, just as she would want.”

Rowcroft’s Light up a Life event is sponsored by Wollens Solicitors of Torquay. Chris Hart, Chief Executive, said: "Wollens are delighted to support Light up a Life again in 2021. In a year when global events have impacted on the way that we have been able to say goodbye to loved ones, Light up a Life provides support and remembers those who have been lost. The teams at Rowcroft deliver remarkable work across South Devon and we are hugely grateful for all that they do.”





“We warmly welcome everyone to take part in Light up a Life – not only people in South Devon, but also those across the UK and globally,” said Rebecca.

"Please tell everyone about this special celebration. It gives us a chance to remember our loved ones in a meaningful way – something particularly important at Christmas-time when we’re feeling our loss even more.”

To find out more about Light up a Life or to make a dedication, visit www.rowcrofthospice.org.uk/light or telephone: 01803 217642.







