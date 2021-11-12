Rotary round-up: Purple power at Torbay Hospital 

From left, Rotarians Kathy Uglow and John Gilbert meet up with hospital head gardener Dave Parsons and groundsman Gary Watson, along with fellow Rotarians Jenny O’Loughlin and Adrian Boatwright to plant purple crocuses at Lowes Bridge - Credit: Arthur Cundle

Rotary Round-up by Torbay Rotarian Kathy Uglow:

A sea of purple will greet visitors at Torbay Hospital this spring after more than 1,000 crocus bulbs were planted at its Lowes Bridge entrance.

Members of the Torbay Sunrise Rotary Club and hospital groundsmen Dave Parsons and Gary Watson met last month to prepare the grassed area and plant out the bulbs which will flower next March.

Sunrise president Daniel Boatwright said: “More than two million purple crocus corms are planted every October by Rotary clubs across the country as part of its End Polio Now campaign which aims to eradicate polio worldwide.”

The Rotary Club of Torbay Sunrise was also proud to support Torbay Hospital by funding a new outside shelter for the ambulance crews, as well as donating 50 children’s books to the Louisa Carey ward.

The club hopes to continue its support by assisting with further floral displays within the hospital grounds.

For more information about Sunrise visit www.torbaysunrise.rotary1175.org. or view their Facebook page @TorbaySunrise.

Birthday celebrations

It was party time in Brixham when the Scala Hall celebrated its 135th anniversary last month.

Members of the Brixham Rotary Club attended a special event to mark the occasion and show their support.

Brixham president Roy Tuttle said: “It was a pleasure for our members to support this event and raise a few hundred pounds for local charities at the same time.

“We were also able to sell some 800 crocus corms. These purple crocuses are planted in support of World Polio day on October 25 each year, Brixham Rotary had purchased 4,000 crocus corms that were distributed for planting outside The Edge, the Furzeham Garden Project and the Churston Farm Cafe/Shop.

"Brixham Interact Club is also planting some at Brixham College. It is hoped that the Brixham Town Council will also plant some in suitable public areas around the town.”

Brixham Rotary Club is now preparing for its Christmas Fayre on December 11 at the Scala Hall and hope the people of Brixham will come along and support this event.

Supper supports Rotary Foundation

On Sunday, October 30, the Rotary Club of Paignton held their crab supper at Churston Grammar School which was attended by 94 Rotarians and friends of Rotary.

Brixham Rotarians support the 135th Scala Hall anniversary event - Credit: Brixham Rotary Club

Funds in the region of £1,400 were raised from the evening which will be donated to the Rotary Foundation supporting projects that eradicate polio, promote peace and develop communities, both nationally and internationally.

If you’d like more information on Paignton Rotary’s events, you can contact them on 07944 410719.