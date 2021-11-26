Rotary round-up: Digging deep for polio 

Members of the Rotary Club of Brixham celebrated World Polio Day recently by planting thousands of purple crocus corms at the Brixham Rugby Club as well as other locations in the town.

Brixham president Roy Tuttle said: “I can’t think of a better way to promote the Rotary effort to eradicate polio from the world, by our club continuing to publicise this cause and to remind people that polio is now only in two countries in the world.

“As well as selling some 800 crocus corms at the Scala Hall last month, these purple crocuses, planted in support of World Polio Day, were distributed for planting to the Youth Enquiry Service for planting outside The Edge, the Furzeham Garden Project, the Churston Farm Cafe/Shop and Brixham Interact Club, as well as Brixham College.

"It also meant that our members were able to plant some at Brixham Rugby Club too.”

Roy added: “Rotary worldwide continues its efforts to eradicate this terrible disease and by keeping public awareness in focus, we are sure we will succeed.”

Book donations aid child safety

Around 360 "Watch Out" books were presented to Year 5 and 6 pupils at Preston, Oldway and Galmpton primary schools this winter by the Preston Rotary Club.

"Watch Out" is a 78-page children's guide on how to cope with everyday dangers and is produced by the Our Kids charity.

Their mission is to help young children deal confidently with the challenges and dangers of staying safe at home, school and in the community.

Mike Ford, president of Preston Rotary Club, said: “These schools have helped us with many Rotary projects over the years and we are pleased to present these useful books to help the pupils' education and development."

Double birthday celebrations

David and Philip Redhead enjoy a celebration dinner at the Torquay Rotary Club - Credit: Torquay Rotary Club

Torquay Rotary Club celebrated by toasting two of their oldest members Philip and David Redhead who, as identical twins, have just celebrated their 90th birthdays.

Phillip joined Torquay Rotary Club in 1975 and has 46 years of continuous service becoming president in 1982.

As president, he ran in the Torbay Marathon and raised £1,500 for charity, worth £5,430 in today’s money.

He is currently treasurer of the Devonshire branch of the International Wine and Food Society and regularly organises functions. He is also chairman of the Torbay Wine Guild.

David joined Phillip as a member of Torquay Rotary Club in 2012 where he enjoys the fellowship and taking an active part in fundraising events.

Also, a lover of fine wine, David was for many years a lecturer in wine appreciation and has won numerous wine-tasting competitions.