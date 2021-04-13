Published: 1:29 PM April 13, 2021

Where's the water? A challenge in itself for the rowers - Credit: Submitted

Members of the River Teign Rowing Club have been setting themselves some 'OAR'-some challenges in the name of Rowcroft Hospice - in a bid to travel 'Around the World in 80 Days'.

It began on February 1 with members challenging themselves to complete the 40 075 km distance - with each of them needing to travel 10k every single day.

Normally the club manages to raise funds throughout the year for Rowcroft but that has not been possible with the pandemic.

At the last count, members had completed 33 922.7 km, 84.6 per cent of the total circumference of the Earth. They are just about on target but will have to keep pushing through to the end on April 21.

Taking an icy dip for the challenge - Credit: Submitted

Rowing on the water has just become possible again. Other activities have included running, cycling, walking, rowing, swimming (in the sea, some without wetsuits), kayaking, paddle boarding, scootering, roller blading and ski-erging.

There are about 50 regular people taking part with some family members added a few kilometres.

A row in a gig as part of a series being filmed for Channel 5 with former politician and now TV presenter Michael Portillo' was even added to the overall pot.

So far, there have been over 3,000 individual activities in all kinds of weather.

Cycling was another activity - Credit: Submitted

Ben Banks, of River Teign Rowing Club, says: “The support from family and friends has been fantastic and the club and its members are very grateful for all the donations that have been made and the support and encouragement given. Rowcroft Hospice provides an incredible service supporting patients in South Devon and have had some really big challenges to overcome in recent times adapting their care to the current situation. We know that our support at the moment is more important than ever."#

Alison Upton, Community Fundraising Manager at Rowcroft, said: "River Teign Rowing Club has supported us for many years and we are thrilled that they have come up with this brilliant fundraiser even though they haven’t been able to be on the water. You’re nearly there guys. Keep going!”

You can sponsor here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rtrc-atw80