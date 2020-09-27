Chantelle Mashiter, South Devon College's head of curriculum, business, law and professional Chantelle Mashiter, South Devon College's head of curriculum, business, law and professional

The outbreak of coronavirus will permanently change the shape of the economy.

During lockdown, 8.4 million workers in the private sector have been protected by the furlough scheme, but as the scheme draws to a close, many professionals will be asking what’s next.

We need to act now in order to minimise unemployment and limit long-term economic impacts.

The college’s vital role in having effective retraining opportunities on offer at the heart of our community will be more important than ever.

If you are considering taking your career in a new direction, are looking to retrain or upskill, South Devon College has a suite of courses within our business, law and professional department which can offer you the opportunity to gain the knowledge that you need to achieve employment in your chosen career.

Within this area, career opportunities within business, customer service, accountancy, project management, leadership and management and law are all within reach.

South Devon College’s qualifications are accredited by professional institutions including Chartered Management Institute (CMI), Chartered Institute of Personnel Development (CIPD), Institute of Leadership & Management (ILM) and Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (CILEx).

The courses on offer range from apprenticeships to short courses and full-length programmes with opportunities to join the college throughout the year.

Funding opportunities may also be available depending on a student’s personal circumstances.

For more information on upcoming courses and funding, contact the college on 08000 380 123 or email enquiries@southdevon.ac.uk