Abbey Christmas will feature live entertainment, a Christmas Market and real ice skating rink

Hive Events will be bringing something magical’s Abbey Christmas will feature live entertainment, locally-sourced food, drink and craft stalls and a real ice skating rink.

It is planned the event will run from Friday, December 4, to January 3.

Subject to any changes in Government regulations prior to the event, Abbey Christmas promises to be something truly special for all of the family.

Visitors will be able to enjoy live entertainment from the outdoor stage and covered seating area, as well as getting Christmas all wrapped up at the festive Christmas market, featuring a selection of food and drinks for sale and craft items not available on the high street.

Abbey Christmas will feature the first real ice rink to have been installed in the Bay for a generation... grab your gloves, scarfs and bobble hats and prepare to get your skates on at what promises to be the highlight of Christmas on the English Riviera.

For the opening weekend - Saturday, December 5, and Sunday, December 6 - visitors will also be able to visit Winter Fest in the Spanish Barn for free, with stalls selling an amazing range of crafts and gifts.

A Hive Events spokesman said: “We are delighted that this event has been given the go ahead by Torbay Council and the team at Torre Abbey.

“We will continue to work closely with them to ensure that the necessary plans are in place to comply with all safety requirements, including those required under the Covid regulations.

“We want all our visitors, businesses, and traders to enjoy this event, but their safety is paramount.”

For more information on booking a space at the Christmas Market, contact Hive Events on 07584 944988 or www.hiveevents.uk. You can also follow them on Facebook @hiveabbeychristmas