Queen's Birthday Honours recognise community heroes across Torbay and South Devon

Published: 10:38 AM June 12, 2021

David Musgrove was awarded the MBE for services to disabled people - Credit: DSA

A lifetime of community service by Dave Musgrove, president of Torquay Disabled Sailing Association, is recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List - he has been presented with the British Empire Medal.

Dave has raised the profile of disabled sports, especially disabled water sports, over many, many years.

He has attracted attention to the needs of disabled people for opportunities to participate in active recreation as part of their normal life.

He has raised funds, set up organisations, and participated himself in international competitions.

Co-founder and past chair of the British Disabled Water Ski Association, Dave represented Great Britain in the International Water Ski Association competition held in Norway in 1986 and came fifth in the blind men category.

He has run three London Marathons to raise funds.

Dave set up the Torquay Disabled Sailing Association and with the help of his wife, Shirley, has steered that to now having two modern yachts moored in Torquay harbour and a happy band of volunteer skippers and crew.

Dave is known for his modesty and few have any idea of the extent of his achievements.

He himself had no idea he had been put forward for an honour and his response is typical: ‘I am amazed and honoured to be included in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021.

"In accepting this honour, I want to make clear that the honour is not just for me but for all the unpaid, hard-working volunteers who have made everything possible. Without their support and dedication nothing would have been achieved. Thank you all."

Several Torbay and South Devon people were also recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

OBEs were awarded to Totnes residents Dr Cathryn Mary Edwards, lately president of the British Society of Gastroenterology - for services to medicine, and Emma Ace Gladstone, lately artistic director and chief executive of Dance Umbrella - for services to dance.

MBEs went to:

Susan Kay Dunbar of Totnes - for services to literature. (Totnes, Devon)

Ceri Goddard of Totnes, director of Equality Impact Investing - for services to social justice

Claire Twitchin of Teignmouth - for services to the community in Teignmouth particularly during Covid-19

Hilary Ann Walden (Hilary Burns) of Paignton - for services to basket making and heritage crafts

Elaine Edna Cawthraw of Teignmouth - for services to the community in Bishopsteignton during Covid-19

David Nicholas Cox of Teignmouth - for services to the community in Teignbridge during Covid-19

Nicholas David Hindmarsh of Totnes, manager, Dartmouth Caring - for services to vulnerable people during

Covid-19

Nina Joy Pierson MBE - for services to the community in Devon during Covid-19 - Credit: Eat That Frog

Nina Joy Pierson of Newton Abbot - for services to the community in Devon during Covid-19

Trevor Staveley of Torquay, co-ordinator of Torbay Street Pastors - for services to vulnerable people and

to the promotion of safer streets in Torbay.



