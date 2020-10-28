Jim, chief executive of the South Western Fish Producers Organisation for more than 30 years, has spent decades fighting for the rights of fishermen.

He said: “I am completely honoured to have been awarded MBE in Her Majesty’s 2020 birthday honours for services to the fishing industry.

“It’s an industry I love and the support I’ve had from the wonderful people I work for has been immeasurable, so this is their recognition too.

“I’m sure that my joy in fundraising for the Fishermen’s Mission is part of the reason for this honour.

“Their work is my inspiration.

“My thanks go to the unknown people who nominated me and, of course, to my wife Margaret, who has been steadfast at my side all along the way and the years.”

Jim has raised thousand of pounds for the Fishermen’s Mission and has run 23 marathons, four of which he carried a Save Britain’s Fish flag.

He was also heavily involved in organising the hugely successful Fishstock festival in Brixham.

Over the years he has raised £106,000.00 for fishing communities.

He is also dedicated to securing the future of the UK’s fishing industry.

Before joining the SWFPO, he had been a captain in the Merchant Navy before working as a fisheries officer for the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food.