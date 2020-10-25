St Marychurch Parish Church which had to be rebuilt St Marychurch Parish Church which had to be rebuilt

True Torbay gent and proud Devonian, Albert Lander, has sadly died at the age of 84.

A skilled bricklayer, printer, angling enthusiast and proud husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Albert will be missed by all.

Born in Devon and extremely proud to be a Devonian, Albert was the eldest son in a family of five. He grew up in Hele Village and attended Audley Park School before becoming an apprentice stonemason.

“Albert loved Devon and loved bragging to everyone that he was a proper Devonian,” said wife Jean. “We were married for 63 years and we had our daughter Karen, a grand-daughter and great-grandchildren.”

His incredible skill as a bricklayer and stonemason was well known across the Bay, including involvement in some of the major local projects to be undertaken in the second half of the twentieth century.

One of his earliest achievements came as part of the team commissioned to rebuild St Marychurch Parish Church after it was largely destroyed during the Second World War, restoring this magnificent structure to its former glory.

“Bricklaying was his passion and, as well as the work in St Marychurch, he was also the foreman in charge of building the Central Church on Tor Hill Road,” said Jean.

“Albert was a champion Conger King, catching a 67lb monster when fishing in the picturesque waters around the Imperial Hotel. It was a catch that won Albert a local angling competition in 1967 and recognition in the local media.”

The love of fishing stayed with Albert throughout his life and chimed perfectly with his local pride as a Devonian, enjoying the natural beauty of Torbay.

After a fantastic career in bricklaying, he later joined the Herald Express newspaper to work in the printing press and then moved on to work for the Mexboro concrete merchants on the Yalberton Estate in Paignton before settling down to enjoy his well-earned retirement.